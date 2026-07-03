Kamal Haasan's 'self-obsession' affected Tamil remake of 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'?

Film controversy

'He replaced the slap with a push'

Karyekar's strongest allegations were about Vasool Raja MBBS, the Tamil remake of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He claimed that an important scene from the original film was altered in the remake because Haasan didn't want to be slapped on screen. "We were shooting for Vasool Raja MBBS. The scene where Jimmy Shergill slaps Sanjay Dutt in the Hindi version was being recreated in Tamil, but he didn't let that scene happen." "He replaced the slap with a push."