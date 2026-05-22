Kamal Haasan requests PM Modi to slash fuel, transportation costs

Call to action

Haasan urges PM Modi to reduce fuel prices

Haasan stressed the need for citizens to come together during this crisis, quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee: "Governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain." He said, "The energy that powers our homes, industries and agriculture is becoming more expensive because of the conflict." The writer-director also recalled past national sacrifices and urged people to act responsibly. He then requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce fuel prices and public transport fares so that people can ditch private vehicles.