Kamal Haasan requests PM Modi to slash fuel, transportation costs
What's the story
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan urged Indians to conserve energy and brace for an impending economic crisis due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. In a video message on Friday, he expressed concern over rising oil prices and disruptions in global trade and fuel supply chains due to the conflict between the US, Iran, and Israel. He called for state taxes on fuels to be reduced alongside cheaper public transport.
Call to action
Haasan urges PM Modi to reduce fuel prices
Haasan stressed the need for citizens to come together during this crisis, quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee: "Governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain." He said, "The energy that powers our homes, industries and agriculture is becoming more expensive because of the conflict." The writer-director also recalled past national sacrifices and urged people to act responsibly. He then requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce fuel prices and public transport fares so that people can ditch private vehicles.
Rising costs
Rising fuel prices in India
Haasan's message comes at a time when India is facing rising fuel prices. The availability of cooking gas has been hit as well, putting additional strain on the economy. Recently, Modi had addressed the nation regarding the same topic and had urged the citizens to conserve energy, not buy gold, and not travel internationally, to support the country during this time.