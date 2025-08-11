Kamal Haasan's Sanatan remark: Actor threatened, BJP calls for boycott
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan stirred up debate after discussing Sanatan Dharma during an event, saying, "Only education has the power to change the nation. It is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and Sanatana. Do not take any other weapon in your hands."
Haasan links NEET exams to 'ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma'
Haasan also linked NEET exams to what he described as an "ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma" affecting rural and underprivileged students.
His remarks quickly drew backlash from Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, who accused him of disrespecting Hindu beliefs and called for people to boycott his movies both in theaters and online.
Threats to Haasan over comments
The controversy escalated when TV actor Ravichandran threatened Haasan with violence over his comments.
In response, Haasan's party filed a police complaint demanding action against the threats.
So far, Haasan hasn't publicly responded to either the backlash or the threats.