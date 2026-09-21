'Kamathipura Express' wins bronze at Student Academy Awards for Korzynski
Entertainment
Kamathipura Express, directed by Leon Korzynski, just scored the bronze in the Narrative category at this year's Student Academy Awards, standing out among 2,972 entries submitted by 894 colleges and universities worldwide.
This win also puts the film in the running for a spot at next year's Oscars in the Live Action Short Film category.
Sharma plays villain in 'Kamathipura Express'
Indian actor Vipin Sharma takes on the villain role in Kamathipura Express, adding another highlight to his international career (you might know him from Taare Zameen Par or Gangs of Wasseypur).
He's been making waves globally with recent projects like Dev Patel's Monkey Man and A24's The Peasant, showing strong support for fresh filmmaking talent along the way.