Kangana Ranaut criticized for calling Gen Z protesters 'garbage'
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP MP, is under fire after calling Gen Z protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar "filth" and "garbage."
She described their reels as "puke-inducing" and questioned their upbringing, even singling out Hindu women as "Generation Gutter," claiming they're "corrupt" and live off their parents.
Political leaders criticize Kangana Ranaut's remarks
Her comments quickly drew criticism from political leaders.
Congress's Bhai Jagtap called her out for lacking empathy toward students at the protests, while AIMIM's Waris Pathan said her remarks were "highly condemnable," stated she should apologize to Gen Z, and urged PM Modi to take cognisance of her language.