Is Kangana secretly married? Report debunks rumors
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's recent public appearances have sparked speculation about her marital status. The actor was seen wearing a mangalsutra while leaving Gaiety Galaxy on Thursday, leading many to believe she may have secretly gotten married. However, a source has now revealed to Hindustan Times that this is actually part of her character in the upcoming film Queen 2.
Details
'She had no idea that paparazzi were waiting outside'
The source told the publication, "Kangana has started shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai and she was in Gaiety when she had to rush." "She had to visit a dentist and didn't get any time to change her costume. She is not married, that was just part of her look." The source added, "She had no idea that paparazzi were waiting outside and didn't have time to explain anything."
Film details
More about 'Queen 2'
The revelation confirms that Ranaut has indeed begun work on Queen 2, the sequel to her successful 2013 film Queen. Unlike the first film, where her character was unmarried, in the sequel, she will be seen as a married woman. The project, which started shooting at the end of April, is likely to continue exploring themes of independence and self-discovery, but won't be a direct continuation of the original storyline.