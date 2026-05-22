Is Kangana secretly married? Report debunks rumors

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'She had no idea that paparazzi were waiting outside'

The source told the publication, "Kangana has started shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai and she was in Gaiety when she had to rush." "She had to visit a dentist and didn't get any time to change her costume. She is not married, that was just part of her look." The source added, "She had no idea that paparazzi were waiting outside and didn't have time to explain anything."