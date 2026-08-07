Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn; calls Gen Z India's 'biggest strength'
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut has praised the Gen Z generation, calling them India's "biggest strength." This statement comes as a stark contrast to her earlier controversial remarks where she had criticized young protesters and labeled them as part of a "generation gutter." In her latest statement, she defended the youth against being judged by the actions of a few individuals.
Statement
'Our government has been in power for so long...'
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Friday, Ranaut said, "Gen Z is our biggest strength, and we are proud of the generation."
She added that it's unfair to judge an entire generation based on the actions of a few who engage in abusive or disruptive behavior during protests.
"Our government has been in power for so long due to the mandate of Gen Z... It is not true that only those 10-15 people who abuse during protests represent Gen Z."
Peaceful protests
Young people can protest responsibly, says Ranaut
Ranaut also pointed out that young people protesting could conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly.
She cited the example of students in Jharkhand who are protesting in a responsible manner.
"Today, the students sitting and protesting in Jharkhand are conducting themselves peacefully and responsibly," she said.
She also praised young Indian sportspersons for dedicating their victories to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation.
Political criticism
Ranaut slams opposition for disrupting Parliament
Ranaut did not stop at defending Gen Z; she also took a dig at the Opposition for allegedly disrupting Parliament proceedings.
She said their actions are causing public suffering and reflect a "destructive mentality."
"The Opposition has created a ruckus and the public is suffering a lot because of it," she stated.
Controversy
What did Ranaut say about Gen Z earlier?
Last week, Ranaut had sparked controversy with her Instagram Stories where she criticized Gen Z, especially "young Hindu women," for their involvement in the student protests organized under the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
She had called them a "generation gutter" and expressed disgust at their behavior and language.
Later, she also defended unruly protestors getting beaten up, saying, "They must understand that jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega."