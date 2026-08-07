Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn; calls Gen Z India's 'biggest strength' 

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Friday, Ranaut said, "Gen Z is our biggest strength, and we are proud of the generation."

She added that it's unfair to judge an entire generation based on the actions of a few who engage in abusive or disruptive behavior during protests.

"Our government has been in power for so long due to the mandate of Gen Z... It is not true that only those 10-15 people who abuse during protests represent Gen Z."