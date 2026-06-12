'Don 3' row: Kangana says Ranveer targeted over 'Dhurandhar' success
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently found himself at the center of a controversy when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him. This move came after his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, just weeks before production was set to begin. Even after the directive was withdrawn, the controversy continues. In light of this development, actor Kangana Ranaut has suggested that Singh may have been "targeted" due to industry dynamics.
Statement
'What I want to say is that the industry...'
In an interview with News18, Ranaut was asked why Singh had been singled out. She initially said that only Singh could answer that, but when asked about her past experiences in the industry, Ranaut shared her views. She said, "What I want to say is that the industry has, you know, a bit of...There is some love for Pakistan among many people here." "Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathize with or admire Pakistan."
Industry dynamics
'That's the point...'
When the host mentioned that the controversy arose after Singh's film Dhurandhar was a success, Ranaut said, "Yes, exactly. That's the point." "When a film comes along that shows Pakistan's real face, then some people feel uncomfortable." "They start wondering what value remains in everything they have been doing and promoting all these years."
About
About 'Dhurandhar'
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar featured Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's underworld to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The two-part film grossed over ₹3,000 crore worldwide at the box office as a franchise. It also starred Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
Controversy
'Don 3' controversy explained
Last month, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh after reports of his exit from Don 3. The action was taken after Akhtar reportedly filed a complaint with the organization, alleging that Excel Entertainment had incurred losses of around ₹45 crore due to Singh's departure. However, the directive was withdrawn following intervention from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association.