'Don 3' row: Kangana says Ranveer targeted over 'Dhurandhar' success

Statement

'What I want to say is that the industry...'

In an interview with News18, Ranaut was asked why Singh had been singled out. She initially said that only Singh could answer that, but when asked about her past experiences in the industry, Ranaut shared her views. She said, "What I want to say is that the industry has, you know, a bit of...There is some love for Pakistan among many people here." "Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathize with or admire Pakistan."