Kanika Mann set to join Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Television actor Kanika Mann, known for her role in Naagin 7, will be a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, reported Variety India. This will be Mann's second major reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. She has also been part of several Colors shows, including Chand Jalne Lagaa (2023) and The Khatra Khatra Show (2022). She has also featured in the web series Roohaniyat alongside Arjun Bijlani.
Another participant
Aamir Khan's brother to join 'Bigg Boss 20'?
The outlet earlier also confirmed that Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's younger brother, will be a contestant on the show.
Khan made his acting debut in 1994 with Madhosh. After that, he shared screen space with Aamir in Mela.
He went on to act in several movies, and later made his directorial debut in 2021 with Faactory.
Contestant lineup
Other rumored contestants and show details
Other potential contestants in Bigg Boss 20 include Sanaya Irani, Niti Taylor, and Ridhi Dogra.
The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will have new twists this season, including extra Jeevandan, which reportedly gives an eliminated contestant a chance to re-enter the game.
The upcoming season will also have two houses.
Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6.