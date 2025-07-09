'Kannappa' holds steady at box office on Day 12

'Kannappa' sees steady audience turnout across India

The film pulled in ₹45 lakh on day 8 and ₹60 lakh on day 9 during its second weekend, with the Telugu version seeing solid morning show attendance.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa tells Thinnadu's journey from atheist to Lord Shiva devotee and features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati—making it a major hit with fans everywhere.