'Kannappa' holds steady at box office on Day 12
Kannappa, the mythological action film starring Vishnu Manchu, is still going strong at the box office.
After a big opening week of ₹30.2 crore, it's now reached around ₹32.29 crore in total earnings by day 12, with steady audience turnout across India.
'Kannappa' sees steady audience turnout across India
The film pulled in ₹45 lakh on day 8 and ₹60 lakh on day 9 during its second weekend, with the Telugu version seeing solid morning show attendance.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa tells Thinnadu's journey from atheist to Lord Shiva devotee and features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati—making it a major hit with fans everywhere.