'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' releases tomorrow; comic adaptation out
Get ready—Rishab Shetty's "Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1," the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, is releasing worldwide tomorrow, October 2.
This supernatural action-drama, created and headlined by Shetty himself, dives into how the Kantara story all began.
Plus, there's a new way to experience it: Hombale Films has teamed up with Toonsutra for a free digital comic adaptation you can check out on their app or website.
Advance bookings are nearing ₹20 crore mark
The first chapters of the Kantara comic are already live for free, letting fans explore the saga through vibrant illustrations.
The film stars Shetty alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. Excitement is high—advance bookings are inching closer toward the ₹20 crore mark!
Behind the scenes, Arvind S Kashyap handles cinematography while B Ajaneesh Loknath brings in the music.