'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' releases tomorrow; comic adaptation out Oct 01, 2025

Get ready—Rishab Shetty's "Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1," the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, is releasing worldwide tomorrow, October 2.

This supernatural action-drama, created and headlined by Shetty himself, dives into how the Kantara story all began.

Plus, there's a new way to experience it: Hombale Films has teamed up with Toonsutra for a free digital comic adaptation you can check out on their app or website.