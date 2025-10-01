Next Article
Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' gets new release date
Entertainment
After much waiting (and a few playful teases from Ravi Teja himself), Mass Jathara finally has a release date—October 31, 2025.
The film was originally meant to come out in August but got pushed back because of industry-wide strikes.
Now, fans can mark their calendars for this big-screen comeback.
Meet the team behind 'Mass Jathara'
Alongside Ravi Teja, the movie stars Sreeleela.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna and editor Navin Nooli.
Mass Jathara is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it.