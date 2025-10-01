Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' gets new release date Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

After much waiting (and a few playful teases from Ravi Teja himself), Mass Jathara finally has a release date—October 31, 2025.

The film was originally meant to come out in August but got pushed back because of industry-wide strikes.

Now, fans can mark their calendars for this big-screen comeback.