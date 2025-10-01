Next Article
Why 'Jimmel Kimmel Live' was suspended for 6 days
Entertainment
When ABC suddenly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 17, 2025—just minutes before filming—Kimmel said the news hit his family in unexpected ways.
The suspension reportedly followed pressure from President Trump's administration after Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Kimmel's kids reacted to the suspension
Kimmel told Stephen Colbert that his 11-year-old daughter sweetly said, "I can sell my Labubus," while his son took a totally different route by just getting naked and running around the house.
When Kimmel returned, he issued an emotional monolog
Six days later, Kimmel returned with an emotional monolog.
He clarified he never meant to make light of Kirk's murder, saying, "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," and repeated his sympathy for Kirk's family.