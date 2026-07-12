Kapadia wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at 'The Odyssey' premiere
Entertainment
Dimple Kapadia made a memorable entrance at Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey premiere.
She rocked an all-black look by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, mixing sharp tailoring with traditional Indian artistry.
The outfit featured a long coat, quilted waistcoat, and flowing skirt, blending structure and style.
Kapadia showcases zardozi embroidery and jewelry
Kapadia's ensemble was packed with intricate embroidery and zardozi work, showing off her appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.
Her jewelry choices (a bold eye-shaped pendant, stacked gold bangles, hoop earrings, and statement rings) added extra flair.
Once again, she proved why she's considered a timeless fashion icon in Indian cinema.