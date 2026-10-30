Kapadia: Yadav suffered heart attack before 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' shoot
Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav had a heart attack the night before filming a crucial scene for the streaming series Hunkkaar: The Roar, according to director Karan Kapadia.
Even after the scare, Yadav reportedly lightened the mood by joking that "the scene was so intense that he rather enjoyed having a heart attack more."
'Hunkkaar: The Roar' follows Rawat's accusation
The show dives into themes of power and faith, following 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) as she accuses a spiritual figure, triggering a high-stakes investigation and a courtroom battle, exposing the complex relationship between faith, power and justice.
With Fatima Sana Shaikh playing ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, plus Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ram Kapoor, and Arjun Mathur in key roles, the series is directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.
Hunkkaar: The Roar is now streaming on JioHotstar.