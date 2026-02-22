Kapil Sharma to lead Netflix comedy series?
What's the story
Kapil Sharma, the beloved host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, is expanding his partnership with Netflix India. According to Variety India, he will now lead a web series for the streaming giant. This move marks a new venture into long-form storytelling for Sharma. While details about the project are still under wraps, sources suggest it will be a comedy series, and filming will begin next month outside India.
Film rights
'Daadi Ki Shaadi' to stream on Netflix
In addition to the web series, Netflix has also acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Sharma's upcoming family-comedy film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The movie, directed by Ashish R Mohan, features Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb. It tells the story of a vibrant family dealing with the hilarity and madness that ensues after the family matriarch decides to get married again.
Career highlights
Sharma's previous fiction roles
Sharma has been a household name in the Indian comedy scene for years. He has also appeared in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), Firangi (2017), Zwigato (2023), and Crew (2024). His last feature film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, however, bombed at the box office.
Show success
Success of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix
Meanwhile, the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been another hit for Sharma and Netflix. The new season has welcomed several guests, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, among others.