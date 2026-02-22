Kapil Sharma to lead Netflix comedy series?

Details about the project are still under wraps

Kapil Sharma, the beloved host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, is expanding his partnership with Netflix India. According to Variety India, he will now lead a web series for the streaming giant. This move marks a new venture into long-form storytelling for Sharma. While details about the project are still under wraps, sources suggest it will be a comedy series, and filming will begin next month outside India.