'Something bad...will happen': Kapil warned Samay day before 'Latent' row

The latest episode of Netflix 's The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring YouTuber Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia , was released on Saturday. This marked their first joint appearance since the controversial India's Got Latent incident that led to legal troubles and career setbacks for both. During the episode, Raina revealed that host Kapil Sharma had warned him about potential trouble just a day before the controversy broke out.

Warning Sharma recalled the moment When Allahbadia asked Sharma if he had seen any episodes of India's Got Latent, he said, "I have watched many episodes. I even called Samay. I called and told him, 'How is there not a single case against you?'" Raina added, "And I swear, the day my show shut down, sir called me a day before that, he told me something bad is going to happen to you."

Advice 'Once you're famous, you can't just say anything' Sharma added, "I told him that you're in the limelight now, be careful. I was telling that from experience, I'm not a clairvoyant. You can be famous by saying anything, but once you're famous, you can't just say anything." He also shared how he has faced legal issues due to his jokes and late-night infamous tweets.

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Support Raina thanked Sharma for his support Raina also remembered the tough time he and Allahbadia went through in February last year. He shared, "Genuinely, Kapil sir was the first person to call me at that time. I still don't know whether it was concern or an insult." "He said, 'Samay, just like your good days got over, your bad days will be over soon too.'"

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