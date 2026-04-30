'Great Indian Kapil Show': Samay Raina-Allahbadia reunite for special episode

YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia are set to reunite on a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The much-awaited reunion will air on Saturday, May 2, as part of the World Laughter Day special episode. The much-loved show is hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma .

Promo details Promo: Raina surprised to see Allahbadia as a guest Netflix India shared a promo for the special episode on Thursday. In the clip, Raina announces his appearance and says, "I haven't been told who will be the guest with me." Then, Allahbadia appears, shocking Raina, who says, "No way, bro!" The two were embroiled in controversy last year when Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke during Raina's popular show, India's Got Latent, leading to FIRs against both of them.

Stand-up special Raina took multiple digs at Allahbadia in 'Still Alive' Earlier this month, Raina released his stand-up special, Still Alive, where he took multiple friendly digs at Allahbadia. He said, "He ruined my entire mental health. At least he knows meditation. I don't know anything." "Beer Biceps... the monk who sold my Ferrari," he quipped.

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Response How did they respond to each other? When asked about Raina's stand-up special, Allahbadia jokingly said, "Kaun Samay? Mera samay achha chal raha hai (Who Samay? My time is going pretty well)." He also said that he is focusing on staying positive. Meanwhile, in an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything,' Raina recently teased another collaboration with Allahbadia and promised to "break the internet again" on May 2.

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