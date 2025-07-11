Kapil Sharma's cafe attack tied to Khalistani terror network

Laddi wanted by Indian agencies

Laddi said the shooting was his response to what he called insults against the Nihang Sikh community and their beliefs.

Police are now investigating this incident and are aware of claims linking it to a broader Khalistani terror network.

Authorities believe these groups work with violent gangs and get support from Pakistan's ISI to target Indian interests worldwide.

Laddi himself is wanted by Indian agencies and is thought to be hiding in Pakistan.