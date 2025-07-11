Triptii Dimri discusses her role in Dhadak 2 Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

The Dhadak 2 trailer just dropped, giving us a peek into a romance that pushes back against old social rules.

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi play Vidhi and Neelesh, whose relationship faces real challenges like caste divides and family pressure.

Director Shazia Iqbal goes for a raw, honest vibe, focusing on the emotional weight of loving someone when society isn't on your side.