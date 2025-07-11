Next Article
Triptii Dimri discusses her role in Dhadak 2
The Dhadak 2 trailer just dropped, giving us a peek into a romance that pushes back against old social rules.
Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi play Vidhi and Neelesh, whose relationship faces real challenges like caste divides and family pressure.
Director Shazia Iqbal goes for a raw, honest vibe, focusing on the emotional weight of loving someone when society isn't on your side.
Iqbal's debut feature; film to clash with 'Fighter'
This is Iqbal's first feature film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with Umesh Kumar Bansal and Adar Poonawalla.
After clearing some censor board hurdles, Dhadak 2 is all set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025.