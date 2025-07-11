Ram Madhvani launches mythological VR universe Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Director Ram Madhvani, known for Neerja and Aarya, is launching India's first mythological VR universe.

His new project, Equinox Virtual (co-founded with Amita Madhvani), kicks off with a Bhagavad Gita adaptation and aims to create 100 immersive films by 2028—blending ancient stories with the latest tech for a whole new way to experience Indian culture.