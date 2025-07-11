Next Article
Ram Madhvani launches mythological VR universe
Director Ram Madhvani, known for Neerja and Aarya, is launching India's first mythological VR universe.
His new project, Equinox Virtual (co-founded with Amita Madhvani), kicks off with a Bhagavad Gita adaptation and aims to create 100 immersive films by 2028—blending ancient stories with the latest tech for a whole new way to experience Indian culture.
Equinox Virtual to create 24 VR films by next year
Equinox Virtual plans to roll out 24 VR films in just the next year, all inspired by Indian mythology and spirituality.
The project's fresh approach has already caught investors' eyes and is currently lining up distribution deals—so get ready for some epic storytelling in virtual reality.