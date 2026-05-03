Kapoor and Sharma comedy 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' opens May 8

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' wedding plans upended

Alongside Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Tejaswini Kolhapure, Kapil Sharma plays Tony, whose wedding gets complicated when his future grandmother-in-law announces her own marriage.

Expect plenty of comedy around family drama and generational clashes.

After its run in cinemas, the movie will stream on Netflix (release date to be announced).

Riddhima shared her excitement online, calling it a labor of love she can't wait for everyone to see.