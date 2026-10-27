Kapoor announced on Instagram story 'Naagin' won't be 'Naagin 8'
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor just shared that the next season of her hit show Naagin won't be called Naagin eight.
She says the number eight feels unlucky to her, so she's thinking about names like Naagin 7.9 or even jumping straight to Naagin nine.
She announced this on Instagram Story and is considering alternate title options.
Kapoor calls 8 unlucky for 'Naagin'
Kapoor's decision shows that she cannot call the upcoming season Naagin 8 because 8 is not lucky.
The Naagin series has stayed popular. With this title shake-up, Kapoor is keeping things interesting.