Kapoor announces 'Lock Upp' overhaul, Ranaut won't host season 2
Big change for Lock Upp fans: Kangana Ranaut won't be hosting season two.
Producer Ektaa Kapoor explained at a Mumbai event that the show's format and vision are getting a total makeover.
In her words, "Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding," so expect something completely new this time.
'Lock Upp' shifts to Netflix globally
Lock Upp season two is moving from ALTBalaji and MX Player to Netflix, marking its global reboot.
The new season drops on June 27 and will feature contestants living in a jail-like setup, competing through tasks, alliances, and secret-sharing.
The next host hasn't been announced yet, though Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are rumored contenders.
Netflix is hyping things up with masked qaidis popping up in public and online, so keep an eye out!