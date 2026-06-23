Kapoor announces 'Lock Upp' overhaul, Ranaut won't host season 2

Lock Upp season two is moving from ALTBalaji and MX Player to Netflix, marking its global reboot.

The new season drops on June 27 and will feature contestants living in a jail-like setup, competing through tasks, alliances, and secret-sharing.

The next host hasn't been announced yet, though Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are rumored contenders.

Netflix is hyping things up with masked qaidis popping up in public and online, so keep an eye out!