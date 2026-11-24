Kapoor buys Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA for ₹3.04cr
Shahid Kapoor just treated himself to a Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA, worth around ₹3.04 crore.
The SUV, famous for its powerful V8 engine and luxe features, is the latest addition to his already impressive car collection.
Pictures of his new ride were shared online after Om Lombard posted them on social media.
Om Lombard praises Kapoor's defender OCTA
Om Lombard welcomed Shahid to the Defender OCTA club, saying the SUV's "Quiet confidence. Raw power." is a perfect match for his iconic roles in Kabir Singh and Farzi.
It's clear Shahid's passion for stylish, high-performance cars is going strong.