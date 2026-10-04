Kapoor calls AI edited 'Devara: Part 1' 'Chuttamalle' clip violating
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor has called out an AI-edited video of her from the Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle, describing it as "deeply violating" and even "bordering on sexual assault."
She highlighted how using tech to objectify women without consent is a serious problem, making safety issues worse.
For Janhvi, respecting women's boundaries, online or offline, should be basic decency.
Kapoor urges accountability over AI misuse
Janhvi thanked Jr NTR for calling the video "disgusting, sick, and shameless," and pushing for legal action.
She also appreciated Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for standing up against AI misuse.
Her message: we need to rethink how we protect women's rights in both real life and digital spaces, and actually hold people accountable when tech is abused.