Kapoor calls 'Welcome' costar Patekar "world's greatest artist" after death
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor has shared a heartfelt tribute to his Welcome costar Nana Patekar, who passed away at 75.
Calling Patekar "the world's greatest artist," Kapoor reflected on how much their time together meant to him and the lasting impact Patekar had on his life and career.
Patekar given state funeral near Pune
Patekar was given a state funeral near Pune, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects at Pune airport before the mortal remains were taken to Donje.
His passing sparked an outpouring of tributes across the industry, highlighting just how much he shaped Indian cinema and touched those who worked with him.