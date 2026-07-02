Kapoor charges ₹15cr for 'Eetha' Vithabai biopic, Vijan backs fee
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in Eetha, a biopic on Tamasha legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and she's reportedly charging ₹15 crore, her biggest fee so far. The film drops August 28, 2026.
Producer Dinesh Vijan is backing her pay hike, saying this could be a career-defining role for her.
NCP seeks 'Vithabai' title change
There's some buzz around the film's title too: the NCP's Film and Cultural Department wants it changed to better honor Vithabai's legacy, with suggestions like Vitha or Vithabai, which the artist's family supports.
Cast member Anant V Joshi agrees that using the real name would add credibility and family approval.
The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.