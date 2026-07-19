Kapoor cites eye infection at 'Ramayana' trailer launch in Delhi
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, starring as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana, showed up at the trailer launch in Delhi wearing sunglasses.
Turns out he had an eye infection and politely told fans, Meri aankhon mein infection ho gaya hai...please don't mind.
Two-part 'Ramayana' arrives Diwali 2026 2027
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part adaptation features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The soundtrack brings together Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Part one drops on Diwali 2026; part two follows on Diwali 2027.