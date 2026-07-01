Kapoor clashed with Khan on 'Lock Upp 2' sparking debate
Entertainment
Ram Kapoor's time on Lock Upp 2 has set off a debate after he clashed with host Farah Khan during the "chargesheet" segment.
While Khan tried to offer him some friendly advice, Kapoor didn't back down, simply saying, "I am the way I am."
Many viewers felt he came across as dismissive and arrogant.
Kapoor accepts Khan's 'stubborn ass' label
Kapoor's refusal to change, even after being called a "stubborn ass" by Khan (which he accepted as a badge of honor), sparked plenty of online backlash.
Some fans think he should be more open to feedback, while others defend his right to be himself.
Either way, his unapologetic stance is keeping Lock Upp 2 buzzing.