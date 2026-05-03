Kapoor denies addiction, clarifies alcohol remarks as caregiver and ally
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor recently set the record straight after her podcast comments about alcohol were taken out of context.
She explained on Instagram that she isn't struggling with addiction herself: she was actually talking about being a caregiver and ally.
Her clarification came via Off The Rocks and Amaha.
Kapoor set to star in 'Peddi'
On the same podcast, Janhvi mentioned drinking more after a tough time but emphasized she doesn't have an addiction.
She also urged media outlets not to twist her words, since it can hurt real advocacy efforts.
Meanwhile, she's gearing up for her next film, Peddi (with Ram Charan), which hits theaters June 6, 2026, and she's still passionate about spreading awareness around addiction.