Kapoor denies addiction, clarifies alcohol remarks as caregiver and ally

Kapoor set to star in 'Peddi'

On the same podcast, Janhvi mentioned drinking more after a tough time but emphasized she doesn't have an addiction.

She also urged media outlets not to twist her words, since it can hurt real advocacy efforts.

Meanwhile, she's gearing up for her next film, Peddi (with Ram Charan), which hits theaters June 6, 2026, and she's still passionate about spreading awareness around addiction.