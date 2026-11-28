Kapoor details canceled film, unreleased projects at We The Women
Shanaya Kapoor recently got candid about the tough side of showbiz.
Speaking at the We The Women event, she shared how even with her privileged background, things haven't been smooth: she signed a film in November 2022 that was canceled just a day later, and spent weeks shooting for two other projects that never saw the light of day.
Kapoor: privileged but success not guaranteed
Shanaya admitted she's privileged but made it clear that being a "star kid" doesn't mean instant fame or easy wins.
"You can be from the industry... but it doesn't guarantee success," she said.
For her, every day comes with its own challenges and setbacks, proof that hard work and resilience matter more than family ties in making it big.