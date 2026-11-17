Kapoor drops lavani 'Ji Ji Re Ji' from 'Eetha'
Shraddha Kapoor just dropped her first song from the upcoming film Eetha, and it's all about her energetic Lavani dance moves.
Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, "Ji Ji Re Ji" gives us a glimpse into Eetha's vibe: think strength, spirit, and some serious Marathi folk flair.
Ajay-Atul, Bhattacharya, Ghoshal join Vijan's 'Eetha'
The track brings together music powerhouses Ajay-Atul, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Shreya Ghoshal.
Eetha is directed by Dinesh Vijan.