Kapoor hints at 3rd 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' film
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, just hinted there might be a third film in the series.
In an interview, he mentioned they've finished half of part two and added, "Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one," sparking buzz among fans about how far this epic could go.
Pallavi Yash star 'Ramayana' 4,000 cr
The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with a staggering ₹4,000 crore budget, making it one of India's boldest projects yet.
Part one drops November 5, 2026, with part two set for Diwali 2027.
While Namit Malhotra spoke at the recent Los Angeles premiere, he says they're keeping things flexible based on how audiences react.