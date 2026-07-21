Kapoor joins 'Alliance' as wild-card on Amazon Prime Video

Talking about her entry, Kapoor shared that walking into Alliance at this stage is the most exciting part because everyone thinks they've already figured out the game, "alliances have been formed, loyalties have been tested, and people have settled into their comfort zones."

But "all it takes is one ally to change the entire equation," and she's here to do exactly that.

She's ready to trust her instincts and mix things up, plus, she's joining fellow wild cards Sohail Khan and Aly Goni.