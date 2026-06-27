Kapoor joins 'Lock Upp' as believed richest confirmed ₹135cr contestant
Ram Kapoor, famous for shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is joining Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, and he is believed to be the richest confirmed contestant on the reality show, with a net worth of ₹135 crore.
The new season premieres today, June 27, 2026.
Kapoor's over 20 year fortune
With over 20 years in TV, films, and OTT projects, plus smart investments and brand deals, Kapoor's built up quite the fortune.
He enjoys a luxe lifestyle: think fancy cars from Porsche to BMW and plenty of high-end real estate.
Off-screen, he often shares family moments and fitness wins online with his wife Gautami.
Lineup includes Joshi, Serena, Dhoopar, Ahuja
This season's lineup is pretty diverse, expect to see names like Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Sunita Ahuja alongside Kapoor.
His candid style and quick wit should bring some extra spark to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.