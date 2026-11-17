Kapoor joins viral 'Shanaya' meme with playful Instagram reply
Shanaya Kapoor just joined the viral "Shanaya" meme wave on Instagram, where people poke fun at urban stereotypes.
In her video, someone says, "You look like you're from the villages," and she playfully fires back, "I just spent six episodes trying to solve a murder, what did I do to your ancestors?"
Her lighthearted take is getting plenty of laughs online.
Kapoor promotes new show on JioHotstar
This trending moment comes as Shanaya promotes her new show, Student of the Year: After Dark, which released on November 13, 2026, on JioHotstar.
By blending internet humor with her series launch, she's making sure both her meme game and digital presence stay strong with young fans.