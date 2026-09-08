Kapoor Khan named muse for Kumar couture collection in tribute

A standout piece, the Jaisalmer Jacket and Skirt, takes inspiration from Rajasthan's architecture and represents more than 600 hours of artisanal craftsmanship.

Kareena says the collection "So this was never just a campaign for me. It was about emotion, memories, heritage and a beautiful sense of belonging."

The campaign brought together creative minds like Rhea Kapoor and Amrish Kumar, all focused on celebrating Indian tradition through fresh design.