Kapoor Khan named muse for Kumar couture collection in tribute
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan is now the muse for Ritu Kumar's latest couture collection, revealed on September 8.
This collaboration goes deeper than fashion: Ritu Kumar once restored a family heirloom outfit for Kareena's wedding, making this project a personal tribute to heritage and memories.
Jaisalmer set inspired by Rajasthan architecture
A standout piece, the Jaisalmer Jacket and Skirt, takes inspiration from Rajasthan's architecture and represents more than 600 hours of artisanal craftsmanship.
Kareena says the collection "So this was never just a campaign for me. It was about emotion, memories, heritage and a beautiful sense of belonging."
The campaign brought together creative minds like Rhea Kapoor and Amrish Kumar, all focused on celebrating Indian tradition through fresh design.