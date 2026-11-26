Kapoor, Malhotra, Tiwari celebrate 'Ramayana: Part 1' at Bangla Sahib
Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra, and director Nitesh Tiwari stopped by Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Gurpurab to give thanks for their film Ramayana: Part 1 doing so well.
Their visit was a mix of gratitude and celebration. Ranbir even wore traditional attire to mark the occasion.
'Ramayana: Part 1' earning praise worldwide
Ramayana: Part 1 dropped worldwide on November 5 and has been getting a lot of love both in India and abroad. Audiences have especially praised the film.