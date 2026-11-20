Kapoor meets President Macron to discuss films and AI
Anil Kapoor just caught up with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, picking up where they left off during Macron's visit to India.
The two had an easy-flowing chat about everything from movies and culture to AI, energy, and architecture: pretty cool mix for a presidential meetup.
Kapoor thanks Macron, tours Napoleonic treasures
Kapoor thanked Macron for making both him and his nephew Harshvardhan feel so welcome in Paris, saying the experience really deepened their connection.
He's hoping to return the favor by hosting Macron in India soon.
Their conversation also wandered through art and history, as they explored some Napoleonic-era treasures right inside the president's office.