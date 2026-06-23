Kapoor misses Mumbai 'Welcome to the Jungle' promos on vacation Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

If you've been wondering why Tusshar Kapoor hasn't shown up at the Welcome to the Jungle promo events in Mumbai, here's the scoop: he's off on a preplanned overseas vacation with his 10-year-old son, Laksshya.

The trip was set before the film's release dates shifted, so Tusshar chose family time over last-minute schedule changes.

Fans can expect him back for promotions once he returns.