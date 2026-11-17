Kapoor of 'Dastak' stops meeting people after fake donations
Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for movies like Dastak, has shared that some visitors filmed themselves giving him money, then took it back once the cameras stopped rolling.
Upset by this, he's decided to stop meeting people in person to protect his privacy and avoid being used for social media content.
Kapoor thanks helpers, asks no videos
On Instagram, Kapoor thanked those who genuinely helped but said, "Please don't use my situation to make videos."
His struggles recently drew real support from stars like Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Meanwhile, Bezubaan Trust, the group that first highlighted his situation, reminded everyone to respect his privacy and warned against fake fundraising in his name.