Kapoor praises Pallavi as the only Sita for 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is all praise for his co-star Sai Pallavi, saying he genuinely can't imagine anyone else playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
He shared a heartfelt video message, where he even spoke some Telugu, before her guest spot on the talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa.
Promotions intensify for 'Ramayana: Part 1'
With Ramayana: Part 1 set to hit theaters on November 5, promotions are going strong. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have kick-started promotions.
Its recent international trailer drop in Bengaluru and Sai Pallavi's appearance on the talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa are all part of building excitement for this star-studded retelling of the classic epic.