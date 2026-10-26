Kapoor 'Ramayana' clashes with Kumar 'Mohra' at Diwali box office

This Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor's new Ramayana movie is set to release alongside a 4K remastered version of Akshay Kumar's 1994 hit Mohra.

So, you'll have the choice between a fresh take on an epic myth and a throwback action classic starring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

The box office face-off brings together two very different eras of Bollywood for one festive week.