Kapoor 'Ramayana' clashes with Kumar 'Mohra' at Diwali box office
This Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor's new Ramayana movie is set to release alongside a 4K remastered version of Akshay Kumar's 1994 hit Mohra.
So, you'll have the choice between a fresh take on an epic myth and a throwback action classic starring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon.
The box office face-off brings together two very different eras of Bollywood for one festive week.
'Mohra' re-release rides nostalgia in Agra
Mohra's re-release is riding high on nostalgia, with Heera Talkies in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, even giving it dedicated screens. Clearly, they're betting big on fans who grew up with its iconic songs and style.
Meanwhile, Ramayana aims to pull in crowds with its star power.
It'll be interesting to see if old-school favorites can still hold their ground against today's big-budget releases during the holiday rush.