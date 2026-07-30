Kapoor rents out Juhu floor under 2-year ₹1.5L monthly deal
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor, the well-known TV producer, has rented out a floor of her Juhu home, Ekta House, for ₹1.5 lakh a month.
The two-year deal kicks off in March 2025 and includes a parking spot; it was officially registered this week with postdated checks covering the full term.
Kapoor family Mumbai property deals
This isn't Ekta's first rental move: back in 2021, she leased another floor in the same building for ₹2.7 lakh a month.
The Kapoor family is pretty active in Mumbai's property scene: last year they sold Balaji IT Park in Andheri for a massive ₹855 crore, an apartment in Worli for over ₹12 crore, and in 2021 they parted with a Pune plot for ₹20 crore.
Their real estate portfolio keeps making headlines!