Kapoor reportedly debuts in Telugu 'Zombie Reddy' sequel with Sajja
Entertainment
Shanaya Kapoor is reportedly stepping into Telugu cinema for the first time with the sequel to the hit zombie comedy, Zombie Reddy.
She will reportedly star alongside Teja Sajja, who's been getting a lot of buzz lately thanks to his roles in HanuMan and Mirai.
While Shanaya's exact role hasn't been revealed yet, fans are curious to see how she'll fit into this quirky franchise.
Kapoor exited 'Vrushabha' after filming started
This project comes after she exited her earlier South film, Vrushabha, due to scheduling issues, even though she'd already started filming.
If all goes as planned, the Zombie Reddy sequel will officially mark her debut in regional cinema and could help her carve out a unique space in the competitive South Indian industry.