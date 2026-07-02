Kapoor reportedly debuts in Telugu 'Zombie Reddy' sequel with Sajja Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Shanaya Kapoor is reportedly stepping into Telugu cinema for the first time with the sequel to the hit zombie comedy, Zombie Reddy.

She will reportedly star alongside Teja Sajja, who's been getting a lot of buzz lately thanks to his roles in HanuMan and Mirai.

While Shanaya's exact role hasn't been revealed yet, fans are curious to see how she'll fit into this quirky franchise.