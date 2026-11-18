Ranbir isn't just lifting weights: his routine now mixes in strength and mobility work plus Tai Chi with Sensei Sandeep Desai to help him move with more balance and grace.

The first part, released on November 5, 2026, starred Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman under Nitesh Tiwari.

Part two is set for Diwali 2028, and fans are already buzzing about what's next in this epic saga.