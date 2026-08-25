Kapoor returns to TV after 12 years away in Korean adaptation

Kapoor picked this role because it felt "different and refreshing" compared to typical family dramas.

Having started out in 1994 with Tara, she's seen the industry change but admits that talent alone doesn't always open doors.

She shared, "I feel the break from TV worked in my favor because people didn't shy away from casting me in films and web series."

Now, after often being typecast, she's looking for more challenging roles that push her as an actor.