Kapoor returns to TV after 12 years away in Korean adaptation
Grusha Kapoor, known for Siya Ke Ram, is returning to television after over a decade away.
She's joining a new show based on a Korean drama and says her long break wasn't planned. She just ended up exploring films and web series instead, which kept things fresh and helped her avoid being overexposed.
Kapoor seeks more challenging roles
Kapoor picked this role because it felt "different and refreshing" compared to typical family dramas.
Having started out in 1994 with Tara, she's seen the industry change but admits that talent alone doesn't always open doors.
She shared, "I feel the break from TV worked in my favor because people didn't shy away from casting me in films and web series."
Now, after often being typecast, she's looking for more challenging roles that push her as an actor.