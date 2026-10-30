Kapoor revealed muscle tear on 'Eetha' set during dance scene
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor injured herself with a muscle tear while dancing on set for her role in Eetha, a film inspired by folk legend Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
She shared at the trailer launch that the injury happened during a dance scene, but was grateful for her team's support as she recovered.
Utekar hires Nagarkar for 'Eetha' dances
The film isn't a straight biopic: it's about the broader world of Tamasha artists.
Director Laxman Utekar brought in veteran Lavani dancer Shakuntala Nagarkar to help the cast nail the dance style.
Alongside Shraddha, Randeep Hooda, and Nana Patekar star, and it hits theaters December 4, 2026.