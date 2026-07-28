Kapoor reveals aiding father's planned passing on 'Lock Upp'
Entertainment
Actor Ram Kapoor got real on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, revealing he helped his father, Anil Kapoor, plan his passing after cancer returned during the pandemic.
Anil chose not to continue treatment and confided in Ram about his fear of dying alone.
Ram honored his dad's wishes and stayed by his side in the ICU.
Kapoor reveals family rift and molestation
Ram admitted that helping his father caused a rift: his mother and sister haven't spoken to him for over five years.
He also shared another tough memory: being molested at age 13 by a senior at boarding school, which left him unable to react.
Lock Upp is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, with contestants like Shivangi Joshi and Dheeraj Dhoopar joining Ram this season.